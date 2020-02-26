Video
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:32 AM
US Trade Show Begins In City Tomorrow

Washington looking ahead to increase business in BD

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Correspondent

The US being the single largest foreign direct investor in Bangladesh, is helping the country in its economic growth and looking forward for further cooperation when it graduates to a developing country.
US Embassy Dhaka Charge De Affairs Joame Wagner told this on Tuesday at a press briefing ahead of the start of a three-day 27th US trade show in Dahak tomorrow (Thursday), being jointly organized by the US Embassy in Dhaka and the American Chamber of Commerece in Bangladesh.
Industries Minister Nuru Majid Mahmud Humayun will inaugurate the US Trade show as the chief guest.
At the presss briefing American Chambers of Commerce (AmCham) President Syed Ershad Ahmed made a brief about the products to be executed at the trade show.
A total of 48 organisations are going to take part in the show to be held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel which is to exhibit product of different sectors including energy, agro-mechanisation, and food and beverage and other service sector products at 78 stalls.
The Trade Show will showcase high quality, cutting-edge American products and services which US businesses can offer to Bangladeshi consumers, highlight the US business community's contributions to Bangladesh's impressive economic growth story and demonstrate US commitment to deepening and broadening US-Bangladesh economic and commercial relations.
During the Trade Show, the US embassy will host four informational seminars.
On February 28, embassy officials will discuss the visa process, including business, investor, and work visas, at 4:00pm, followed by a session at 5:5pm on studying in the United States and the free consultative education services provided by the US embassy through its EducationUSA Advising Centers.


« PreviousNext »

