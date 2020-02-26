

NBR explains adopted measures for easing of doing business

"We will incorporate a provision of imposition of penalty in case of not submitting bills of entry within 72 hours of import," said member Customs Khondaker Muhammad Aminur Rahman on the occasion.

Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) organised workshop on orientation and awareness programme on 'Ease of doing business: Trading across border' held with the support of International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Bangladesh Customs. ERF held another two-day seminar on business issues on Sunday and Monday.

In the event National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials shared light on recent reform initiatives in customs rules to simplify trading across borders and improve indicator in doing business index widely referred to by World Bank (WB).

Customs commissioners of Dhaka custom house Md Moazzem Hossain, Kamalpur Inland container depot Md Anwar Hossain, customs bond commissionarate (Dhaka) SM Humayun Kabir, among others spoke on the occasion. Private sector specialist of IFC Nusrat Nahid Babi delivered introductory remarks while ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam welcomed participants.

First secretary, customs modernization A.A.M Amimul Ehsan Khan made detailed presentation on recent reform initiatives of customs. All customs commissioners stressed the need for proper coordination between relevant agencies to improve smooth running of trading across the border.

"Once the NSW (national single window) project would be implemented, the country would see a significant improvement in the doing business indicator and it would make possible release of goods in one to two days." he said.

Unless the country can improve the trading process, investment would not be attracted, he added. He said that the questioners of WB to assess the doing business indicators are quite complex and not answered by the proper persons.

He said in the Customs Act the NBR will also limit the scope of physical examination to less than 3 to 5 per cent of import-export products to avoid unnecessary delays. The customs will also install more scanners and set up its own central testing laboratory to detect irregularities to be supported ADB.

He said customs houses remain open always in seven days but other relevant agencies such as C&F agents or banks not always. He said "So far, the customs bond commissinarate has suspended licenses of over 450 exporters for misuse of the bonded warehouse facility."

Most importers amend the Utilization Declaration (UD) up to 170 times and not submitting the amendments through online, he said. Such misuse usually takes place by garment manufacturers, he said.

















