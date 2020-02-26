Stocks fall for 4th running day on cautious trading





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE at the close of the trading slid to 4,621, losing 29.69 points or 0.63 per cent over the previous day. The index declined 137 points in the past four consecutive sessions.

Two other indices also ended in the red. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell sharply by 20.24 points to close at 1,550 and the DSES (Shariah) index lost 3.63 points to settle at 1,069.

Turnover was Tk 6.30 billion on the country's premier bourse, rising by 5.0 per cent over previous day's turnover of Tk 6.0 billion. The CXE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI, lost 115 points to close at 14,148 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX, declined 72 points to finish at 8,583.

The gainers beat losers, as 119 issues closed higher, 100 ended lower and 34 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 10.28 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 218 million in turnover.

















