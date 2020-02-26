Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:31 AM
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall for 4th running day on cautious trading

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined for fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as investors traded shares cautiously.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE at the close of the trading slid to 4,621, losing 29.69 points or 0.63 per cent over the previous day. The index declined 137 points in the past four consecutive sessions.
Two other indices also ended in the red. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell sharply by 20.24 points to close at 1,550 and the DSES (Shariah) index lost 3.63 points to settle at 1,069.
Turnover was Tk 6.30 billion on the country's premier bourse, rising by 5.0 per cent over previous day's turnover of Tk 6.0 billion. The CXE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI, lost 115 points to close at 14,148 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX, declined 72 points to finish at 8,583.
The gainers beat losers, as 119 issues closed higher, 100 ended lower and 34 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 10.28 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 218 million in turnover.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar pressured by Fed rate cut expectations
Tipu off to attend Mumbai BIMSTEC conference
AI, Vistara, SA to reduce India - S'pore flights
Japan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5b
Airline, cruise stocks pummeled on fear of spreading virus
Tk 30,000 discount on Nagad payment to buy Samsung smartphones
Oil prices rise on bargain-hunting; virus fears cap gains
One Bank Ltd Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and Agent Banking Head Gazi Yar Mohammed


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft