Govt firm to keep commodity market stable in Ramadan

The sources said the government is working to avoid supply shortfall during this time so that hoarders, undue profiteers and business syndicates can't take people hostage creating artificial crisis. The Ministry has also decided to enhance the market monitoring on this occasion.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, the government has taken many initiatives to control prices of essential commodities during the upcoming Ramadan. He urges the traders to ensure fair price and sufficient supply including onion, lentil, sugar and edible oil.

He said business community will have to play a responsible role for ensuring fair price and sufficient supply in the market. According to sources, 14 monitoring team of the ministry were engaged for market monitoring last year.

The Ministry has decided this year to double the monitoring team to 28 to double vigilance over the kitchen market. The teams will include representatives of commerce, agriculture, home, industries and food ministries.

In addition, officials of Bangladesh Tariff Commission, Dhaka City Corporation, the district administration of Dhaka, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will be on the teams.

The Commerce Ministry at an emergency meeting on February 07, gave instructions over this issues to the TCB, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), and its own market monitoring teams.

On the other hand, the Minister is going arrange a meeting in the next month with other stakeholders at Commerce Ministry Conference room.

Ministry sources said the meeting, recently organized by the Ministry of Commerce, discussed the supply, demand and stock situation of all essential commodities, especially sugar, pulses, grams, edible oils, onions, apricots.

According to sources, the government will procure a large quantity of essential goods ahead of Ramadan to avert a shortfall. It has decided to procure additional 30,000 tonnes of edible oil and 25,000 tonnes of sugar.

The sources said the government will procure edible oil in two stages. 25 percent of the edible oil will be procured in two litre bottles and the remaining 75 percent in five litre bottles. The price of edible oil has been fixed at TK91.95 per kg for the two-litre bottles, and at Tk90.95 per kg for five-litre bottles. Meanwhile, the price of sugar has been fixed at Tk 61.35 per kg.

"The government will buy the commodities through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh to maintain the supply chain," he said. "We will also procure other essential items if necessary," the ministry official said.















