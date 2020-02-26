Number of private, public and foreign banks rises to 60

Video
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:31 AM
Bengal Commercial Bank Gets Approval  

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank issued operating license to Bengal Commercial Bank in private sector to start normal functioning as a scheduled bank thus taking the total number of commercial banks in the country to 60, a central bank senior official said on Tuesday.
Of the total banks 42 are private commercial banks, nine are state-owned and the rest nine are foreign banks.
The central bank gave the approval to the bank early this week after a board meeting on February 9 decided to give the final approval to Bengal Commercial Bank with Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir presiding over it.
The approval was issued despite criticism from banking experts against allowing new banks to overcrowd the banking sector amid a series of scams and irregularities with devastating effect in the last several years.
In February 2019, the BB board issued 'letter of intents' to two banks - Bengal Commercial Bank and Citizens Bank - based on proposals forwarded by the government, within a few months of issuing license to Bangladesh Police's Community Bank of Bangladesh. Bengal Group of Industries initiated the move to set up Bengal Commercial Bank. Its chairman and Awami League lawmaker Morshed Alam's younger brother Jashim Uddin has been named as chairman of the new bank.
Apart from Bengal Bank and Citizen Bank, the BB was also scrutinized proposals for a new bank from Bangladesh Navy styled as Maritime Bank. Meanwhile, approval process of yet another bank -  People's Bank - has remained stalled due to money laundering allegations against its proposed chairman, Abul Kashem.
Earlier in 2013, ruling party-backed big business houses were awarded nine banking licenses at the fag-end of the first term of the AL-led government.  Even though former finance minister AMA Muhith opposed the new banks, he endorsed them at the end for internal pressure.
Two such banks approved in 2013 are still struggling to survive amid allegations of massive irregularities and misuse of funds.
Farmers Bank, one such bank, has been restructured as Padma Bank under a bail out process.


