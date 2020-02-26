Video
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:31 AM
Home Back Page

CCC Polls

EC orders removal of banners, festoons

CHATTOGRAM Feb 25: The Returning Officer for Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections Muhammad Hasanuzzaman on Tuesday said that the EC had already issued a directive to remove all banners, festoons, bill boards etc related with CCC polls in order to maintain a congenial atmosphere for holding a free and fair elections.
A total of nine mayor aspirants, 411 councillors aspirants for 55 wards have collected nominations forms for Chattogram City Corporation election from the Chattogram Regional Election Commission office till Tuesday. Talking to the daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman said that one mayor aspirant Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh collected nomination form for mayor post.
Earlier, Abul Manjur, of National Peoples Party, Ershadullah former Joint Secretary of Chattogram City BNP and M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Awami League Mayor nominee Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Jatiya Party nominee Solaiman Alam Sheth and the BNP leader Dr Shahadat Hussain, son of former Minister Nurul Islam B. Sc, Mujibur Rahman and Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam collected form.  Hasanuzzaman said Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam submitted his nominations to the EC on Sunday.



