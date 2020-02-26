Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:31 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Protest Against CAA

10 killed, 150 hurt in Delhi clashes

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

NEW DELHI, Feb 25: At least ten people were killed and around 150 were injured in clashes between opposing groups in the Indian capital, a police official said on Tuesday, the deadliest riots in the city since protests against a new citizenship law began over two months ago.
The clashes erupted in a northeastern district of the city between thousands of people demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law. Police used tear gas and smoke grenades, but struggled to disperse the stone-throwing crowds that tore down metal barricades and set vehicles and a petrol pump alight.
The Union Home Ministry ruled out calling the army, saying adequate central forces and police are on the ground, said government sources. Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed for peace and said rumours should be stopped, sources said after his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The violence began on Monday, hours before United States President Donald Trump arrived in the capital.
Local media said three civilians also died and many people were hurt. "Please renounce violence. Nobody benefits from this. All problems will be solved by peace," Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC orders removal of banners, festoons
10 killed, 150 hurt in Delhi clashes
Visitors face scarcity of research books
BNP to go for retrial if returns to power: Fakhrul
PBI submits report on actor Salman Shah’s death to court
German minister to visit Rohingya camps today
Tributes to slain army officers
DU to formulate guidelines on evening courses soon


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft