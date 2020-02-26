10 killed, 150 hurt in Delhi clashes





The clashes erupted in a northeastern district of the city between thousands of people demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law. Police used tear gas and smoke grenades, but struggled to disperse the stone-throwing crowds that tore down metal barricades and set vehicles and a petrol pump alight.

The Union Home Ministry ruled out calling the army, saying adequate central forces and police are on the ground, said government sources. Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed for peace and said rumours should be stopped, sources said after his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The violence began on Monday, hours before United States President Donald Trump arrived in the capital.

Local media said three civilians also died and many people were hurt. "Please renounce violence. Nobody benefits from this. All problems will be solved by peace," Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. -AFP





















NEW DELHI, Feb 25: At least ten people were killed and around 150 were injured in clashes between opposing groups in the Indian capital, a police official said on Tuesday, the deadliest riots in the city since protests against a new citizenship law began over two months ago.The clashes erupted in a northeastern district of the city between thousands of people demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law. Police used tear gas and smoke grenades, but struggled to disperse the stone-throwing crowds that tore down metal barricades and set vehicles and a petrol pump alight.The Union Home Ministry ruled out calling the army, saying adequate central forces and police are on the ground, said government sources. Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed for peace and said rumours should be stopped, sources said after his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The violence began on Monday, hours before United States President Donald Trump arrived in the capital.Local media said three civilians also died and many people were hurt. "Please renounce violence. Nobody benefits from this. All problems will be solved by peace," Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. -AFP