Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:31 AM
Visitors face scarcity of research books

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
HM Imam Hasan

Book lovers at a book stall at Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Tuesday. photo : Observer

As many as 3,631 new books hit the Ekushey Book Fair till February 25 bur the number of research books is only 74.
People who look for research books were found frustrated over the scarcity of them.
Most of the books published this year were mainly novels, poetries and short stories.
Some readers said in spite of having demands for research-based books the number is very poor due to lack of researchers and adequate patronization.
According to the publishers, this year the number of new books is less compared to the previous years.  New books are coming every day but in term of quality the number of books is very poor.
Prof Nadir Junaid, a teacher of Mass Communication and Journalism Department of Dhaka University, said, "Main problem is lack of deep thought. The new generation doesn't wants to read serious books."
"Researchers need huge resources to work. But, they don't get sufficient resources. Lack of patronization is also a big problem. Mass media can play a vital role in promoting such issues to encourage researchers and publishers to publish such kinds of books more and more," he added.
He said, "People now visit book fair to spend quality time, not to buy books. The book fair has become a place of public gathering instead of learning."
Priyanka Kundu, a teacher of Bangladesh University of Professional (BUP), however thinks otherwise, "I don't think 75 books are not good enough. But, it's more important to maintain quality than the quantity.
"Quality, depth of knowledge and creativity is important than the number," she added. She said the young generation is mostly engrossed in social media. Most of the times, they remain busy with social media. As a result, they don't have enough time to read books now. They are losing their interest in reading books.
Ahmed Selim, proprietor of Jolkotha publication, told The Daily Observer, "Every day new books are coming. But not all of the books are worthy in terms of quality."
AK Nasir Hossain Selim, proprietor of Kakali Publications said, "Actually we are in crisis of well-written or research-based books. Only new poems, novels or story books are being published in this year's book fair."


