Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:31 AM
BDR Carnage

BNP to go for retrial if returns to power: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said their party, if returns to power, will take steps for the retrial of the BDR carnage through a fair investigation.
"If BNP returns to the power, it will reinvestigate and retrial the 2009 Pilkhana BDR carnage incidents as its leaders haven't got justice in the cases filed after the incident," he said after placing wreaths to the Banani Graveyard in memory of 11th anniversary of army officials killing in the Pilkhana carnage.
BNP Vice Chairmen Hafizuddin Ahmed, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Ruhul Alam Chowdhury,  and Kalyan Party Chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim  also accompanied him there.


