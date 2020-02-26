Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:31 AM
latest
Home Back Page

PBI submits report on actor Salman Shah’s death to court

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Court Correspondent

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted report on actor Salman Shah Death case to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Tuesday.
Inspector Sirajul Islam of PBI ,also the investigation officer(IO) of the case,  submitted the  600-page report mentioning that  Salman  was not murdered but committed  suicide, said SI  Abul Hasan Bhuiyan.
On August 3, 2014, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Emdadul Haque submitted a judicial probe report to the court, stating that he found no evidence of the actor being killed and was of the opinion that Salman had committed suicide.
Following a petition of Salman's mother, a Dhaka court on December 6 in 2016 asked the PBI to conduct further investigations into the case filed over the death of Salman Shah for the fresh inquiry.
"The death of popular film star Salman Shah is not a murder, rather he committed suicide following a family dispute," PBI chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder told a press conference held at its headquarter in the capital's Dhanmondi on Monday morning.
 On September 6, 1996, Salman's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Eskaton residence, leaving the entire country in shock - raising many questions.
His father Kamaruddin Chowdhury filed an unnatural death case with Ramna police station. Later, he applied to turn it into a murder case, alleging that his son was murdered.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC orders removal of banners, festoons
10 killed, 150 hurt in Delhi clashes
Visitors face scarcity of research books
BNP to go for retrial if returns to power: Fakhrul
PBI submits report on actor Salman Shah’s death to court
German minister to visit Rohingya camps today
Tributes to slain army officers
DU to formulate guidelines on evening courses soon


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft