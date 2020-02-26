PBI submits report on actor Salman Shah’s death to court





Inspector Sirajul Islam of PBI ,also the investigation officer(IO) of the case, submitted the 600-page report mentioning that Salman was not murdered but committed suicide, said SI Abul Hasan Bhuiyan.

On August 3, 2014, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Emdadul Haque submitted a judicial probe report to the court, stating that he found no evidence of the actor being killed and was of the opinion that Salman had committed suicide.

Following a petition of Salman's mother, a Dhaka court on December 6 in 2016 asked the PBI to conduct further investigations into the case filed over the death of Salman Shah for the fresh inquiry.

"The death of popular film star Salman Shah is not a murder, rather he committed suicide following a family dispute," PBI chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder told a press conference held at its headquarter in the capital's Dhanmondi on Monday morning.

On September 6, 1996, Salman's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Eskaton residence, leaving the entire country in shock - raising many questions.

His father Kamaruddin Chowdhury filed an unnatural death case with Ramna police station. Later, he applied to turn it into a murder case, alleging that his son was murdered.























