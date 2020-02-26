Video
German minister to visit Rohingya camps today

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Diplomatic Correspondent

German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Dr Gerd Muller will visit Rohingiya camps in Cox's Bazar today (Wednesday) to see the situation on the ground.
The German minister arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday on a two-day visit to discuss bilateral issues with special focus on RMG sector, trade union and Rohingya situation, according to the German Embassy in Dhaka.
Germany has been providing financial and technical assistance for the development of Bangladesh since 1972, which amounts today to a total of over 3 billion EUR, according to the German Embassy.
Bangladesh-German development cooperation has a long standing history in supporting infrastructure, health, poverty alleviation, good governance and human rights, energy efficiency and renewable energy, climate change adaptation, and recently also the Rohingya and host communities in Cox's Bazar, it said.




Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and most of them entered the country since August 25, 2017 amid military crackdowns on them in Rakhine State of Myanmar.




