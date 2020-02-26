DU to formulate guidelines on evening courses soon





The meeting decided to suspend those evening courses for the next five weeks.

The decision was taken at a seven-hour special meeting of DU Academic Council held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bahabn of the university on Monday night.

The meeting also formed an 15-member committee headed by DU Pro-Vice-Chancellor (academic) Professor Nasreen Ahmad to formulate the guidelines on those courses.

The committee members include Pro-VC (administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Treasurer Prof Kamal Uddin, deans of all 10 faculties and two directors of Institute of Business Administration and Institute of Education and Research.

The committee was asked to submit the guidelines within five weeks.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, DU VC Md. Akhtaruzzaman said, "Around 60 academic council members expressed their opinion on the evening courses. Some members tried to support the existing evening courses while some others opposed those."

"After getting guidelines from the committee, those will be placed before the academic council meeting maintaining due process. Then, it'll be decided whether the evening courses will be re-opened or not depending on the need of the country and the university's capacity," the VC added.

At the meeting some professors seeking anonymity said most of the teachers present at the meeting were conducting evening courses in their respective departments.

A five-member committee comprised of deans from five major faculties with Prof Tofail as convener was formed in May last year to examine the logic and necessity of evening programmes.

Earlier, four of the deans agreed to suspend the evening courses, except Business Faculty Dean Shibli Rubayat who suggested that the courses should continue.

On February 9, the committee recommended suspending fresh enrollment into the evening programs.

Criminology Professor Zia Rahman said at the council meeting the evening courses indirectly brighten the image of the university, since 'heavyweights' such as former deputy commissioners and police chiefs attend these classes.

According to sources, Prof M Muzahidul Islam, Director of Masters of Tax Management under the Banking and Insurance Department, also spoke in favour of evening courses.

However, Prof KM Saiful Islam Khan spoke against holding evening courses. Addressing the council, he reportedly said the current form of evening courses were tarnishing the image of the university.

A 10-page overview supporting evening courses was placed on the seats of the members without mentioning the provider of the overview.

Later, Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, faculty Professor of the Organization Strategy and Leadership, Department of Business Studies, gave a speech based on the same points, a professor said.

In 2019, the Business Faculty earned about Tk63 crore from the evening courses last year.

Last year, 1,250 students got admitted to the nine departments of the faculty. The departments enrolled 2,530 students in the evening courses, the report added.





























