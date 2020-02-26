Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:30 AM
Print Edition
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Art & Culture
Business
Miscellaneous
Sports
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
National
Observer Special
Business
Countryside
International
Don't miss
Sports
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Art & Culture
Business
Miscellaneous
Sports
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Schdule
Home
City News
Bangladesh Government Employees Welfare Federation holds a press briefing
Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 20
Bangladesh Government Employees Welfare Federation holds a press briefing
Bangladesh Government Employees Welfare Federation holds a press briefing at National Press Club on 'Mujib Year' on Tuesday. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Government Employees Welfare Federation holds a press briefing
Keep houses clean to prevent dengue: Khokon
Woman dies in police custody
Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad's 84th birth anniv today
Need for utilising ocean resources underscored
Fire burns 9 shops in Chattagram
Bangladesh Standard Testing Institution (BSTI) has taken different programs to increase public awareness of product quality
CoU five faculties get new deans
Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft