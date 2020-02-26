Keep houses clean to prevent dengue: Khokon

Outgoing Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sayeed Khokon has urged the city dwellers to keep their houses and surroundings clean to prevent dengue fever.

He came up with the call while inaugurating a week-long crash programme against mosquitoes at Kalabagan on Tuesday to tackle the dengue menace.

Mentioning that the government has taken the highest measures to fight the menace, the DSCC mayor said the crash programme is part of that. -UNB



