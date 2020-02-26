Woman dies in police custody





The deceased was identified as Kalpana Begum alias Jyotsna, 30.

Wahiduzzaman, additional deputy commissioner (Mohammdpur zone), said a police team arrested four people, including Jyotsna, 30, for their alleged involvement in anti-social activates from a house in the area on Monday evening. Later, they were taken to Mohammadpur Police Station.

Jyotsna fell sick around 3:00am and screamed for help. Responding to her call, police took her to Mitford Hospital from where she was shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), said Wahiduzzaman.

She was declared dead on arrival at NICVD, he added.

On February 18, a mother of two died several hours after she was picked up from her house by the Detective Branch of police in Gazipur.



















A woman allegedly died at Mohammadpur Police Station in the capital early Tuesday, hours after her arrest by police from Mohammdpur BRTC bus stand area.The deceased was identified as Kalpana Begum alias Jyotsna, 30.Wahiduzzaman, additional deputy commissioner (Mohammdpur zone), said a police team arrested four people, including Jyotsna, 30, for their alleged involvement in anti-social activates from a house in the area on Monday evening. Later, they were taken to Mohammadpur Police Station.Jyotsna fell sick around 3:00am and screamed for help. Responding to her call, police took her to Mitford Hospital from where she was shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), said Wahiduzzaman.She was declared dead on arrival at NICVD, he added.On February 18, a mother of two died several hours after she was picked up from her house by the Detective Branch of police in Gazipur.