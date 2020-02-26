

Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad's 84th birth anniv today

Nur Mohammad Nagar, which earlier known as Mahiskhola where he was born, was named after him in his honour.

The Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh trust and district administration have planned various programmes to mark the day.

The days programme will be begin with the recitation from the Quran, a rally, guard of honour at morning. Discussion meeting on the life of Nur Mohammad Sheikh and prayers will be held in the Nur Mohammad Sheikh Memorial Museum and Library auditorium in the day.

People will also visit his grave at Kashipur of Sharsha in Jashore and say prayers by the graveside on Wednesday.

Narail Deputy Commissioner Anjuman Ara, who is also the president of the Nur Mohammad Sheikh Trust, is expected to attend the programmes as chief guest while Police Super Md. Jasim Uddin PPM will present as special guest on the occasion. The Trust's member secretary Chandibarpur UP Chairman Azizur Rahman Bhuiyan will preside over the function. -BSS

















