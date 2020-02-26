Need for utilising ocean resources underscored





He also said the authorities should make Cox's Bazar one of the best tourism sites in the world.

He came up with the remark while addressing a programme at Laboni Beach Point Hotel in Cox's Bazar organised by Marine Journalist Network in cooperation with 'Save Our Sea' and the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and former media adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the programme.

Arefin Siddique said, "The maritime victory is the biggest achievement of Bangladesh after its independence. The victory is a blessing for our economy, which will help the country significantly."

Cox's Bazar sea beach is much larger than Miami sea beach in Florida of the United States of America but Miami is most popular to the tourists across the world, he added.

"Lack of well planning and management system, Cox's Bazar sea beach remain poor attractive tourism area for the tourists in the world," he also said.

"Time has come to build 'Sonar Bangla, the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, during the 'Mujib Borsha, he said.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won a longstanding maritime boundary disputes with neighbouring countries India and Myanmar through the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ)." "Concerning the matter, the ruling government headed by Sheikh Hasina has given great importance to making optimum utilization of the natural resources in the Bay of Bengal and its geo-politically strategic location," he added.

"In an initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Dhaka University launched a new department named Department of Oceanography, to understand all components of the ocean as well as it connection with the earth's atmosphere, land, ice, seafloor and life, including humanity."

Among others, 'Save Our Sea' patronizer Atiqur Rahman, Secretary of Cox's Bazar Development Corporation, Abu Jafor Rashid, Head of News of Independent Television, Mamun Abdullah, Director of Wild Animal Crime Control Unit, ASM Jahir Akand and Chairman of Bangladesh Tourism Expo Association Shahidul Islam Sagor spoke on the occasion.





















Former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University AAMS Arefin Siddique on Tuesday underscored the need for utilising ocean resources and developing well management system in the Bay of Bengal.He also said the authorities should make Cox's Bazar one of the best tourism sites in the world.He came up with the remark while addressing a programme at Laboni Beach Point Hotel in Cox's Bazar organised by Marine Journalist Network in cooperation with 'Save Our Sea' and the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and former media adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the programme.Arefin Siddique said, "The maritime victory is the biggest achievement of Bangladesh after its independence. The victory is a blessing for our economy, which will help the country significantly."Cox's Bazar sea beach is much larger than Miami sea beach in Florida of the United States of America but Miami is most popular to the tourists across the world, he added."Lack of well planning and management system, Cox's Bazar sea beach remain poor attractive tourism area for the tourists in the world," he also said."Time has come to build 'Sonar Bangla, the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, during the 'Mujib Borsha, he said.Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won a longstanding maritime boundary disputes with neighbouring countries India and Myanmar through the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ)." "Concerning the matter, the ruling government headed by Sheikh Hasina has given great importance to making optimum utilization of the natural resources in the Bay of Bengal and its geo-politically strategic location," he added."In an initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Dhaka University launched a new department named Department of Oceanography, to understand all components of the ocean as well as it connection with the earth's atmosphere, land, ice, seafloor and life, including humanity."Among others, 'Save Our Sea' patronizer Atiqur Rahman, Secretary of Cox's Bazar Development Corporation, Abu Jafor Rashid, Head of News of Independent Television, Mamun Abdullah, Director of Wild Animal Crime Control Unit, ASM Jahir Akand and Chairman of Bangladesh Tourism Expo Association Shahidul Islam Sagor spoke on the occasion.