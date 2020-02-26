Alarming rise in motorbike accident







Nirapad Sarak Chai, a non-profit organization on road safety movement, recently released an alarming report on road accident. The report said in 2019, deaths in road crashes in Bangladesh reached 5,227 which is 788 more people were killed compared to 2018. A total of 4,439 people were killed in road crashes in 2018 in the country. More than 5,000 casualties in road accidents in the country were reported in 2019, which is an alarming rise compared to figures in the previous year. It also shows that these accidents cause loss of worth Tk 60,000 million every year.



It is true that motorbikes have become the most popular mode of transport in the country due to availability in rural area as well as cheap price in Ride Sharing in urban area and in the same time, the expert found a positive link between the growth in numbers of motorbikes and the rise in the number of road accidents.



No doubt, motorbike is such a good vehicle that can be used as an easy way to move anywhere quickly and cheaply. But, most of the motorbike drivers don't use helmet and it becomes a reason of their casualties. The law enforcement agencies should have to be strict to the motorbike driving so that they are bound to follow the traffic rules in toto.











Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka.

