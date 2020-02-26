Effective steps imperative for combating drug menace





It is not an isolated story. Drug addiction is a burning problem in Bangladesh affecting a large number of people. The reasons include peer pressure, curiosity and excitement through its use, despair and frustration for continuous failure in works. Some get addicted because they try to follow the western culture of drug abuse and enjoyment of life. Other reasons include poverty, easy access to drugs, dejection in love, and mental stress due to family problems.



Drugs--opium, cannabis, and sleeping pills--are available in Bangladesh. According to the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), heroin is the deadliest among drugs in Bangladesh. In recent times, Yabba has gained popularity. Cough syrup phensedyl remains the most popular among the masses because of its low price and easy availability.



DNC estimates there are seven million addicts in the country. Approximately 85 per cent of the addicts are young male those are around 15 to 30 years old. The addicts spend over Tk 70 million every day on illegal narcotics, say studies and intelligence reports. The spread of multiple drug use has aggravated the overall problem such as physical, psychological, familial, social, economic and national.



Doctors said people with addiction often have one or more associated health issues, which include lung or heart disease, stroke, cancer, or mental health conditions. Normal activities of the family are disrupted due to antisocial activities of the abusers. Drug abusers swallow the lion share of family income because of buying drugs. Families of the addicts are isolated from the community.



The drug addict youth drops out from school/college or university education. The service holder loses his job because of irregularities. Considering all the threats and possible public health disasters, on December 7, 1987, the United Nations General Assembly decided to observe June 26 every year as the 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking'.



Drug abuse is a multidimensional problem, and it should be viewed from multidimensional perspective and be addressed accordingly. Iqbal Masud, Director of Health Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, said the government's role should be strengthened further for combating the problem. We need Policy and long-term plan. He called for taking necessary steps for prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, enforcement of law and awareness. He thinks it is tough to overcome the crisis without fulfilling these.



Experts said the government should involve both the family and society to prevent drug addiction within the drug policy covering both the preventive and curative issues. The two institutions side by side with the government and nongovernmental efforts can play vital role in drug demand reduction and preventing drug abuse in the country. NGOs can play a significant role, especially in the awareness and rehabilitation processes.



The main elements in combating drug addiction include measures to control availability and use of drugs, treatment of withdrawal symptoms, and restoration of social moral and religious values. To prevent re-addiction in patients, innovative treatment containing medical, social and religious aspects must be put in place.



We need treatment and rehabilitation centres, but there are not enough of it in the country. Some nongovernmental organizations have stepped in to help but they say that the government needs to do a lot more to tackle the monumental social problem. Preventive education, treatment and rehabilitation are priority issues to make a country drug abuse free.



People must be made aware of the consequences of addiction to drugs. There should be massive motivational campaign about it. Guardians, parents, teachers and nearest relatives must keep constant vigilance so that a youth cannot be derailed with the influence of bad companions.



Elaborate national plan is needed to motivate young generation for involvement in study and productive activities such as culture and sports. These are essential to bring children and young generation to the right path. Recreational facilities and diversion programmes need to be encouraged that prevent vulnerable populations from becoming substance dependents.



Positive coping skills should be developed among youth through training and counselling to combat drug abuse. Brainstorming on skills and strengths need to be developed in the individual to successfully cope with the pressure of critical factors that drive him to get hooked on to drugs. There should be scope to develop self-confidence, self-esteem, recreation, managing time, resolving conflict, handling situation of depression and frustration and developing healthy social values.



Introducing family life education is of utmost importance which will promote positive family life for the youths. Family life education touches every aspect of family life and interpersonal relationship within and outside the family as well as values and attitude relating to such matters as sex, marriage, child bearing and often psychobiological factors relating to family life and well-being.



It is needed to enable people to realise their fullest potential in the social and cultural milieu in which they live. Social mobilisation and public support for elimination of drug abuse is necessary. The support and the increased participation of community based grassroots organizations and NGOs are essential to sensitise people about the dreadful consequence of drug-abuse. Besides launching substantial preventative and awareness-raising programmes along with additional resources for treatment and rehabilitation services, law enforcing agencies should make serious efforts to intercept illicit trafficking at the very entry points.



Political commitment is required to combat the menace, said the experts. We have an anti-narcotics law, but there is no policy, which is needed for its implementation. It is urgent to formulate the policy for proper enforcement of the law, they said. Referring to the State's duty to ensure public health and morality as per Article 18 of our National Constitution, the rights activists working in the sector said the government should do more to deal with the issue.



They said it would be tough to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 if we fail to combat the problem. The war against drugs must be won at any cost, because it is indispensible for development of our country.



The writer is a freelance journalist























