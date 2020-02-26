Dictation may complicate banking sector further



Nizam Ahmed



However, the government has apparently been facing obstacles in the process of implementing its new 6:9 banking spread policy on deposits and lending, which is to be achieved by end March and to be implemented on April 1 next. Accordingly interests on all sort of deposits will be given no more than 6 per cent and for all banking loans only 9 per cent will be realised from the clients including the individuals, businesses and industries.



To implement the spread policy different financial institutions and players of the saving schemes including the Post Office started slashing interest rates drastically, compelling the clients to receive much lesser amount than the amount agreed at the opening of the saving schemes. The slashing of the benefits sparked resentment among the clients especially postal saving certificate holders, mainly pensioners and middle-class people. Much ahead of the scheduled April 1 (unofficially observed as the Fool's Day across the world,) the government on February 13 slashed the interest rate on post office savings by half to facilitate implementation of the single-digit interest rate (9 per cent) for the borrowers in the country's banking sector.



Finance Ministry's Internal Resources Division also published a gazette notification on the same day with immediate effect. According to it, the interest rate in state-owned banks on three-year fixed deposit was reduced to 6 per cent from 11.28 per cent on maturity. The interest rate for the first year and second year of the deposit has been set at 5 per cent and 5.5 per cent from previous 10.20 per cent and 10.70 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, the interest rate on savings in ordinary accounts of post office has also been reduced to 5 per cent from 7.5 per cent.



In the mean time a number of private commercial banks (PCB) have also slashed interest rates on deposits much ahead of the April 1 next in order to implement the new spread (6 and 9 per cent on deposit and lending respectively. Nearly 20 PCBs out of 41 have already cut their interest rates on deposits by around 2.0 percentage points that have already come into effect from last January.



The interest on deposits has been reduced by the banks ahead of an expected circular from the Central Bank--the Bangladesh Bank. This early actions of the banks have exposed the weakness of the Finance Ministry and the Bangladesh Bank, which seem to have no control over the banks.



The slashing of interests on postal saving scheme operated by poorer section of people triggered widespread criticism across the country and economists said it would severely affect the middle-class and pension holders.



The 6:9 interest rate policy also shocked many pensioners and small savers who prepared fixed deposit schemes with varied interest rates raging from 9 per cent to 10 per cent. As the interest rates will be cut down straightway to 6 per cent many depositors are shocked as they won't get the cherished and agreed benefits. Many, mostly the pensioners will take the issue as brutal and blame the government for their plight.



To try to douse the criticism Finance Minister AFM Mostafa Kamal last week said the government would reconsider its policy on the postal saving scheme. But experts believe it will be really difficult for the government to reinstate the previous interest rate on the postal saving Schemes. According to the banking experts if the postal saving schemes are allowed to give higher benefits at this stage, a new problem may be created in the banking sector. If the interest of saving certificates is higher than the bank interest rate, the savers will crowd post offices leaving the banks.



The idea for 6:9 bank interest policy brewed among the government high ups as they failed to realise trillions of taka from thousands of bank defaulters who utilising the administrative weakness embezzled and laundered the amount abroad unabated over the past decades. Most of the defaulters having good links among the influential quarters in the government, instead of paying back the bank loans blamed the high interest rate of the bank against loans (up-to 16 per cent) for rise of the defaulted loans and the number of defaulters. They also suggested that the single digit interest rate on loans will encourage investment in the country.



It is irony that instead of pressurising the habitual and intentional defaulters the government has fallen prey to the defaulters swallowing the bitter pill served intriguingly by the powerful defaulters. The government leaders and those who run the relevant ministries seemed to have come up not only to protect the loan defaulters, but also to arrange new loans for them at the single digit interest rates.



Concerned quarter thinks the government should reconsider some recent steps it has taken in order to bring down the size of the defaulted loans restructuring the interest rates on the deposits and the loans. Interest rate on commercial loans should be based on market rate, but interest rates on deposits should include incentives with higher interest rates and accordingly saving schemes should be encouraged with higher benefit.



The government earlier took a decision to implement single-digit interest rate on loans for only the industrial sector, but later opened it for all sectors except credit cards. It is said that the single-digit interest rate will be applicable for all fresh and old loans. It is a clear indication that with the new lending rates the government wants to give more facilities to all defaulters including the habitual and intentional ones, who if returns the loans now will get financial benefit. However, bank officials say with this single degit facility some defaulter may also come up to repay some loans.



On the other hand the new interest rates may also create some operational problem for the banks, which are also likely to face losses. To compensate the probable losses the government has decided to support the banks for some time by keeping 50 per cent of the government funds in the private banks and the rest 50 per cent in state-owned banks. The government fund will be kept at 5.5 per cent interest rate in state-owned banks and at 6 per cent in private banks, which will get funds in line with their paid-up capital.



The new decision, which was taken to facilitate single-digit interest rate for lending, will not only affect pensioners but also the fixed income group, who usually keep a portion of their income every month in deposit pension schemes (DPS). Banks too will have to count losses because of the latest decision as they will have to continue their existing fixed deposit receipts (FDR) and DPS while giving out loans at 9 percent, according to the bankers. The banks, mainly the state-owned banks have a government deposit of Tk 200,002 crore.



The bankers had expressed their fear that deposits in the banking sector might decline in the near future mainly due to unattractive interest rates. Besides, liquidity pressure on the market is likely to intensify in the coming months on the same grounds, they explained. The banks, particularly PCBs, are now offering varying rates of interest on fixed deposits, particularly for three-month, six-month and one-year periods, ranging from 5.50 per cent to 10 per cent. It was 3.50-11.50 per cent earlier.



The banks offered interest rates on savings accounts ranging between zero per cent and 4.50 per cent against 1.00-6.60 per cent a month back. Experts suggest that the Central Bank and the Finance Ministry must wield adequate power to implement financial policies and to reform the country's banking sector, which has been going rudderless over the past decade and is being manipulated by unscrupulous section of politicians and businesses.

Banks must retrieve the funds defaulted, siphoned and embezzled by unscrupulous businesses having links with the leaders of the ruling party. The situation was no better in 1980s and 1990s, but the situation worsened culminating in recent years. Concerned quarters feel if necessary the government should be harsh and realise defaulted and stolen funds by confiscating all moveable and immovable properties of the habitual and intentional defaulters and those who cheated banks to embezzle the funds.



After the retrieving the bank funds the government should allow the banks to operate themselves under the close monitoring of the Central Bank. Experts believe that the government initiative of dictating banking sector may not be success rather it will sicken the banking sector further. However, the government or the politicians of the country may make suggestions to the banks time to time in order to realise better services from the banking sector.



The author is the Business Editor,

The Daily Observer

































