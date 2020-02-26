Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:29 AM
latest
Home Editorial

A ray of hope in re-opening of Malaysian job market

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

A ray of hope in re-opening of Malaysian job market

A ray of hope in re-opening of Malaysian job market

Malaysia had suspended recruiting Bangladeshi labourers following allegations of monopoly by a syndicate of recruiting agents and high cost of migration since September of 2018.

However, Following a meeting with visiting Malaysia human resource minister, Bangladesh foreign minister expressed his optimism on the re-opening of Malaysian job market for Bangladeshis on last Sunday. Delegates of two countries held an official meeting to discuss the issue in November last year, so the latest meeting was important in that sequence. Simultaneously, we also hope that the country will start the legalising process of around two lakh undocumented Bangladeshi workers.

Over the course of events, Malaysia has adopted a zero-cost labour recruitment policy, a system that falls under the UN convention on migrant workers. Following a deal with Nepal in 2018--under this policy--Malaysia appears to be keen  to sign the same treaty with Bangladesh. Under the latest labour recruitment policy, Malaysian employers will pay visa fees, airfares, medical screening costs, recruitment agency commissions and levies for Bangladeshi job seekers. We welcome such transparent and accountable policy. Unfortunately, Bangladesh has not responded to this offer with due diligence. Also over the last few years, the Malaysian authorities detained and deported many of the undocumented workers.





It is worth mentioning that since 1992, when Malaysia started hiring Bangladeshi workers, the country suspended labour recruitment process on multiple occasions, citing anomalies in recruitment and subsequent labour exploitation. The point, however, the fate of around eight lakh documented and around two lakh undocumented migrant workers in Malaysia cannot be ignored, since the country is one of the key sources for our remittance revenue.

It is high time for Bangladesh to resolve the issue of undocumented overseas workers and ease the hardship they face there. Since Malaysia has shown eagerness on recruiting labour under zero-cost policy, Bangladesh relevant authorities should no more delay in responding to the offer. At the same time, overseas workers' rights and privileges should be given the top most priority, so that migrant workers can contribute to their families and to Bangladesh economy with their utmost effort.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A ray of hope in re-opening of Malaysian job market
Worsening traffic situation incurring heavy losses
Reduce urban poverty
PM's commitment to regional cooperation commendable
Media is missing its crucial role to promote Bangla
Build Bangladesh in the Ekushey spirit
It is time to patron our flower growers
Solar power joint venture schemes are promising


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft