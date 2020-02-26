

A ray of hope in re-opening of Malaysian job market



However, Following a meeting with visiting Malaysia human resource minister, Bangladesh foreign minister expressed his optimism on the re-opening of Malaysian job market for Bangladeshis on last Sunday. Delegates of two countries held an official meeting to discuss the issue in November last year, so the latest meeting was important in that sequence. Simultaneously, we also hope that the country will start the legalising process of around two lakh undocumented Bangladeshi workers.



Over the course of events, Malaysia has adopted a zero-cost labour recruitment policy, a system that falls under the UN convention on migrant workers. Following a deal with Nepal in 2018--under this policy--Malaysia appears to be keen to sign the same treaty with Bangladesh. Under the latest labour recruitment policy, Malaysian employers will pay visa fees, airfares, medical screening costs, recruitment agency commissions and levies for Bangladeshi job seekers. We welcome such transparent and accountable policy. Unfortunately, Bangladesh has not responded to this offer with due diligence. Also over the last few years, the Malaysian authorities detained and deported many of the undocumented workers.











It is worth mentioning that since 1992, when Malaysia started hiring Bangladeshi workers, the country suspended labour recruitment process on multiple occasions, citing anomalies in recruitment and subsequent labour exploitation. The point, however, the fate of around eight lakh documented and around two lakh undocumented migrant workers in Malaysia cannot be ignored, since the country is one of the key sources for our remittance revenue.



