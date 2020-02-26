Meet on achieving SDGs held in Rajshahi





Nagorik Uddyog (NU) and Bangladesh Dalit and Excluded Rights Movement jointly organised the meeting where General Secretary of Workers Party of Bangladesh Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, was present as chief guest.

Speakers at the meeting called for ensuring fundamental rights of Dalit and excluded communities to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).









They also called for ensuring collaborative efforts of all public and private entities concerned to build an equal society by eliminating all forms of discrimination.

Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Social Services Hasina Momtaj, DD of the Department of Women Affairs Shobnom Shirin, Youth Development Officer Jahurul Islam, and NU Chief Executive Zakir Hossain spoke as special guests with BDERM Vice-President Bibhutosh Roy in the chair.

During his keynote presentation, NU Programme Officer Bakul Hossain gave an overview of the present living and livelihood condition of Dalit and excluded communities.

