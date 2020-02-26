2 electrocuted, one kills self in Barishal

BARISHAL, Feb 25: Two persons were electrocuted, and one committed suicide in the district on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, police recovered the hanging body of one Shukkur Hawlader, 58, son of late Mannan Hawlader of Amirganj Village in Barishal Sadar Upazila from Baghia Madrasa area of the city.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Airport Police Station (PS) Faisal Ahmed confirmed the death.

On Monday noon, Kartik Mondal, 60, of Katira Village in Agailjhara Upazila was working with an electric line at his home, and was electrocuted.

Meanwhile, Masum Akon, 30, of Shihipasha Village in the same upazila was trying to start an electric pump on Monday morning, and was electrocuted.

Agailjhara PS OC Afzal Hossen confirmed the deaths.













