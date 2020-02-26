Video
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:29 AM
Illegal structures on Khaja Ahmed Lake demolished

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Our Correspondent

FENI, Feb 25: In a drive, all illegal installations on  Khaja Ahmed Lake in the district have been demolished on Tuesday.  
The drive was conducted in east part of the lake in Kalidaha Village of Kalidaha Union under Sadar Upazila.
In line with the countrywide eviction and demolition order, Water Development Board (WDB) led the operation in the morning around 10am.
Making his physical presence at the spot, Additional District Commissioner (ADC-Revenue) Sujon Chowdhury said the district administration conducted it as part of  countrywide eviction campaign.
 He added the drive would continue in other areas also.  He thanked the locals for their support.
Feni Municipal Panel Mayor Ashraful Alam
thanked the district administration and WDB for cleansing the unauthorised structures.
On the both sides of this lake, guard-wall and walkway would be made, he added
Among others, Additional District Magistrate Golam Kibria, Sadar Upazila UNO Nasrein Sultana, WDB Executive Engineer Jahir Uddin, Sub-Divisional Engineer Md. Nurunnabi and Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Maumita Das were also present during the drive.













