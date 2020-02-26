Illegal structures on Khaja Ahmed Lake demolished





The drive was conducted in east part of the lake in Kalidaha Village of Kalidaha Union under Sadar Upazila.

In line with the countrywide eviction and demolition order, Water Development Board (WDB) led the operation in the morning around 10am.

Making his physical presence at the spot, Additional District Commissioner (ADC-Revenue) Sujon Chowdhury said the district administration conducted it as part of countrywide eviction campaign.

He added the drive would continue in other areas also. He thanked the locals for their support.

Feni Municipal Panel Mayor Ashraful Alam

thanked the district administration and WDB for cleansing the unauthorised structures.

On the both sides of this lake, guard-wall and walkway would be made, he added

Among others, Additional District Magistrate Golam Kibria, Sadar Upazila UNO Nasrein Sultana, WDB Executive Engineer Jahir Uddin, Sub-Divisional Engineer Md. Nurunnabi and Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Maumita Das were also present during the drive.























