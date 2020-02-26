Video
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020
Four murdered in 4 districts

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four persons were murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Pirojpur,  Cumilla, Kishoreganj and Noakhali, on Sunday.   
MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: A person was accidentally killed by his brother-in-law in Laxmana Village of Mathbaria Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Delwar Hossain, 50, was the son of late Faker Uddin of the same area.
In this connection, police arrested Dulal Hawlader, 40, on Monday morning.  
Police sources said an altercation between Dulal and Selim, a villager, took place centring paying money for food in Laxmana Village on Sunday at around 8:30pm. At that time Dulal was going to hit Selim by a stick, but accidentally he hit Delwar, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, Delwar was rushed to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex first and then Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. Following deterioration of his health, he was recommended to admit in Dhaka Medical College, but he died on the way to Dhaka.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mathbaria Police Station (PS) Masuduzzaman confirmed the incident adding that, the body was sent to the district hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Deceased's Brother Nurul Islam lodged a case file with the PS in this connection, the OC added.  
CUMILLA: A young man was stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam Jony, 30, son of late Bacchu Miah of Chandpur Village in the upazila.
Quoting locals, police said Shohel, Sagar, Rajib and Hridoy, residents of the same village, called Jony out of his house at around 5:30am and stabbed him following a feud for borrowing money.
Later, all of them fled the scene.
Jony was taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital and then referred to Dhaka following deterioration of his condition.  
But he died on the way to Dhaka.
Kotwali Model PS OC Md Anwarul Haque said police detained accused Rajib in this connection.
KISHOREGANJ:  A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death over family feud in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Josna Akhter, 40, was the wife of Chan Miah of Azim Bazaar area in the upazila.
Chan stabbed Josna on Sunday afternoon following an altercation, leaving her dead.
The body was sent to local hospital morgue, said Kishoreganj Model PS OC Abu Baqar Siddiq.
NOAKHALI: Miscreants hacked a youth to death in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Kefayat Ullah, 18, was the son of Hedayet Ullah of Manoharganj Upazila in Cumilla.
Begumganj Model PS OC Harun-or-Rashid said some friends of Kefayat took him to Noakhali Sadar Hospital where he died about 8:30pm.
Resident Medical Officer of the hospital Mohiduddin Abdul Azim said injury marks were found on the back of Kefayat.
His friends found bloodstained Kefayat in the field of Agriculture Institute and rushed him to the hospital, Harun added.
The friends were taken to the PS for interrogation.


