Construction of Muktijoddha Complex at Naldanga begins





Tk 2.86 crore will be spent for this, said concerned sources.

Lawmaker of Natore Sadar and Naldanga Constituency Alhaj Shafiqul Islam Shimul inaugurated the work.

In this connection, a meeting was held on the field of the building with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sakib-Al-Rabbi in the chair.

Alhaj Shafiqul Islam Shimul said the present government has been working for the welfare of the freedom fighters sincerely. Their monthly allowance is being increased. Festival allowance will be added to this very soon.

He also said a shopping centre will be built on the first floor of the complex so that the helpless freedom fighters can get income sources.

Among others, Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department in Natore Shahidul Islam, and Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Tansen Ali also spoke in the meeting.

It may be mentioned that the three-storied building will be completed within six months.















