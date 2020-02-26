Video
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:28 AM
Two found dead in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Our Correspondents

Two persons were found dead in two districts- Khagrachhari and Thakurgaon, on Sunday.
RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered an woman's hanging body from Chowdhury Para area of Ramgarh Municipality in the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Monowara Begum, 32, was the wife of Delwar Hossen of the area.
Police arrested her mother-in-law Shahnaz Begum, 58, from the spot while husband went into hiding.
Deceased's father Belal Hossen said his daughter married off to Delwar Hossen about six months back. Since then her husband and mother-in-law used to torture her.
On Sunday at 10am, they beat her dead and hanged the body to prove it a suicide, he claimed.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramgarh Police Station (PS) Shamsuzzaman said the body was sent to morgue for an autopsy, and her father filed a murder case in this connection.
THAKURGAON: Police recovered a cattle trader's throat-slit body from a wheat field in Gogar Jharbari area in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
Deceased Tayeb Ali, 40, was the son of Khamir Uddin alias Ghutu of the area.
Police and locals said Tayeb went missing on Saturday night. Family members found the body in the said area on Sunday morning and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.
Ranisankail PS OC Abdul Mannan confirmed the news.


