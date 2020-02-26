Eight-day SME fair begins in Rajshahi





The fair aimed at promoting local SME sector, enhancing production of quality SME products, and exhibition and introduction of SME goods for expanding business, trade and commerce.

SME Foundation under the Ministry of Industries is hosting the fair on Rajshahi Collectorate playground in association with district administration, BSCIC, Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and NASIB.

About 70 stalls are exhibiting their locally produced SME goods, including leather and jute products, handicrafts, processed agricultural products, electrical and electronic goods, clothes, design and fashion wares and other products.

Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton addressed the opening ceremony as chief guest while Additional Divisional Commissioner Dr Abdul Mannan, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Humayun Kabir and Deputy General Manager of SME Foundation Abu Monjur Saif spoke as special guests with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamidul Haque in the chair.

Additional DC (General) Shariful Haque welcomed the participants.

Mayor Liton, in his speeches, called for collective efforts of all government, entrepreneurs, banks and other financial institutions concerned for effective and successful promotion of SMEs to bolster the region's economy.

He also emphasised the need for strengthening the efforts of generating enlightened entrepreneurs in grassroots through the best uses of area based industrial potentialities.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out on the occasion.





















