Kidney bean, pointed gourd selling at Tk 200 per kg





Presently, these are selling at Tk 200 per kg.

Trader Ariful Islam said the prices of vegetables are cheap, but that of the bitter gourd is high. It is imported from Narsingdi. As the import is less, so the price is up.

Only one week back, per kg bitter gourd was selling at Tk 60.

In the last two weeks, the selling rate of the item has jumped to Tk 160. Like it, the prices of kidney bean and pointed gourd are also Tk 200 per kg.

The current week is experiencing the upturn in the price of these three items. Also, brinjal is now following the trend.

Now selling at Tk 60 per kg, the price of brinjal has jumped by Tk 20 from Tk 40 compared to the last week's rate. But, carrot and potato are available at Tk 20 and 15 per kg respectively.

Red spinach is selling at Tk 15 per kg, followed by spinach at Tk 20, arum at Tk 10, and tomato and turnip at Tk 25.

Green capsicum is maintaining previous rate selling at Tk 200 per kg. However, the red and the yellow capsicums are selling at Tk 600 per kg.

Cauliflower has made an uptrend. Its price has soared to Tk 30 per kg this week from the last week's Tk 20.

The prices of ginger, garlic and onion are yet stable. Per kg ginger is selling at Tk 180, local garlic at Tk 140 and onion at Tk 100.

Stability is also being maintained in the fish market. Hilsa is selling at Tk 400 to 800 per kg, followed by pabda at Tk 400, indigenous climbing perch at Tk 650, pangash at Tk 130, puti at Tk 160, tilapia at Tk 150, cat fish at Tk 550, bata at Tk 160, and rupchanda at Tk 1,000.

Meat prices are stable too. Mutton is selling at Tk 700 to 750 per kg while beef at Tk 520.

Per kg broiler hen is selling at Tk 120, Sonali hen and red layer at Tk 180.

Fish trader Shahin Islam said due to much import, the price of fish has not increased.

























