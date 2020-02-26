Shirin Akter Shela to be felicitated in the USA

Video
Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Culture Desk

Shirin Akter Shela opened a new pathway for Bangladeshi female models by participating in the globally recognized beauty pageant Miss Universe contest in December last year. Miss Universe Bangladesh was officially launched for the first time in 2019. Shirin was crowned as Miss Universe Bangladesh on October 24 by Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen. Although she was not able to win the crown at the main global event, she won the hearts of millions of audiences through her vivacious presence at the prestigious event. To recognize her talent and celebrate her outstanding achievement as a model, Bangladesh Association of Florida invited her to participate on the annual cultural extravaganza -- Asian Trade Fair and Cultural Show, to be held in Florida, the USA on 14th and 15th March. While talking with his reporter, Reza Islam, a coordinator of the event says, "At the Asian Trade Fair and Cultural Show, we always try to honor outstanding achievers of our cultural arena. Last year Shirin Shela made all of us proud by participating on the global stage of the Miss Universe contest and everyone praised her for her intellect and beauty. We would like to recognize this by giving her the Asian Fair 2020 Award this year."



