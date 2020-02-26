Sushant Kumar Sarkar’s first poetry book and novel at book fair

'Meghe Dhaka Bhalobasha' is the first poetry book by poet Sushant Sarkar. All the poems in this book revolve around the theme of love. The author has endeavored to convey the everlasting perceptions and feelings of the human mind, love and passion, through the rhythm of his imagination in this poetry book.







The main elements in Sushant's poetry are solitude, love, yearning, the Liberation War, scenic beauty, poverty, secularism and equal rights. The struggles and sorrows of the deprived spur him to write. His style is unquestionably unique and evocative. His words and verses articulate the torments of a lonesome soul and a mourning heart.





Sushant is dreamy and given to flights of poetic fantasy. Besides being a visionary, the poet has regularly tried to express his personal feelings and observations in romanticism.







One will read 'Meghe Dhaka Akash' avidly; and out of that experience one can easily read the poet's mind and bore into his soul. It is true that the meaning of love differs from one individual to another. Expressions of love come to poetry, indeed hold it aloft, in various forms. The rendering of love is very clear in the poems. His love for feminine beauty and natural objects comes in tandem with the frustrations and dissatisfaction associated with modern life.





Suma's first meet with Arun at the beginning of their University life; from casual meet to love for each other, which being intensified at the end. But despite being a meritorious student, some unwanted events start to pop up in Arun's life as he suffers from distress and sudden debilitating illness. Their engagement in conversation starts to decrease which leads to severe misunderstanding and communication gap between Arun and Suma.







As a result, their depth of love starts to come to an ease. On the contrary, Pijush has been born and raised in the western culture in America. The good-looking Pijush comes to Bangladesh from America to spend some quality time with friends and family and to enjoy the natural beauty of his native land. Although Pijush was initially surmised by Suma for various reasons, Suma fell in love with Pijush at one time. So a living story of Arun, Pijush and Suma's three -dimensional love has emerged in this novel.

Sushant Kumar Sarkar was born in Krordulia village of Sujanagar Upazila in Pabna District. He was born on March 1, 1962. He completed his bachelor's and master's degree in Economics. He began his career as a college teacher. Later, he joined the government service after passing the exam of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) on December 20, 1989.







He served in various government ministries / departments and planning commissions. Prior to entering government service, he worked as a lecturer of economics at a private college. He is currently working as the Director (Deputy Secretary) of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. He traveled to various countries, including Australia, America, Russia, China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam to attend training, study tour and various meetings, seminars and workshops for public service. Beside his career, he has a keen interest in writing. His first poetry book is 'Meghe Dhaka Akash' and his first novel is 'Ei To Bhalobasha'.

Sushant Kumar Sarkar's poetry book 'Meghe Dhaka Akash' and a novel 'Ei To Bhalobasha' have been published at this year's Amar Ekushey Book Fair.The novel 'Ei To Bhalobasha' is a complete story about the warmth of love. This novel is written by mingling the short stories of affection of the lover's daily life with the flow of small imaginary events and modest juices in it.