

‘Holudboni’ to release in cinemas on March 6

The film is centered on the novel 'Holudboni', written by the noted litterateur Sukanto Gangopadhyay. Nusrat Imrose Tisha from Bangladesh, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam from Kolkata will play the key roles of the film. Taher Shipon from Bangladesh and Mukul Roy Chowdhury from India have jointly directed the film. Padmanabha Dasgupta has written the screenplay of 'Holudboni'.

Jointly produced by Bangladesh and India, the shooting was started in 2017 and ended recently. The film will be screened at Star Cineplex and Blockbuster Cinemas from March 6 in the city. 'Impress Telefilm' and 'Telecine and entertainment' are the joint producers from Bangladesh and India respectively. The trailer of 'Holudboni', depicting a complicated relationship of 3 persons, has already been released on the official YouTube channel of Channel i.























