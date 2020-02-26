Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:28 AM
latest
Home Art & Culture

‘Holudboni’ to release in cinemas on March 6

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Culture Desk

‘Holudboni’ to release in cinemas on March 6

‘Holudboni’ to release in cinemas on March 6

Most anticipated feature film 'Holudboni' is going to be released in theatres on March 6. Impress Telefilm Ltd, one of the leading production houses of the country, has confirmed the release date of the film which is a joint venture production of Bangladesh and India.
The film is centered on the novel 'Holudboni', written by the noted litterateur Sukanto Gangopadhyay. Nusrat Imrose Tisha from Bangladesh, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam from Kolkata will play the key roles of the film. Taher Shipon from Bangladesh and Mukul Roy Chowdhury from India have jointly directed the film. Padmanabha Dasgupta has written the screenplay of 'Holudboni'.
Jointly produced by Bangladesh and India, the shooting was started in 2017 and ended recently. The film will be screened at Star Cineplex and Blockbuster Cinemas from March 6 in the city. 'Impress Telefilm' and 'Telecine and entertainment' are the joint producers from Bangladesh and India respectively. The trailer of 'Holudboni', depicting a complicated relationship of 3 persons, has already been released on the official YouTube channel of Channel i.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad gets U certificate with no cuts
Shirin Akter Shela to be felicitated in the USA
Fakir Alamgir’s birthday celebrated at National Museum
Sushant Kumar Sarkar’s first poetry book and novel at book fair
Spanish opera star Placido Domingo apologises to women after harassment claims
‘Holudboni’ to release in cinemas on March 6
‘Parasite’ star hopes film will help Japan-Korea cultural ties
Kajol shares intriguing trailer of debut short film


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft