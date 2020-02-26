Video
Annual sports and spring carnival of CMIS Feb 29

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
City Desk

Canadian Maple International School (CMIS) in association with Luxe Bangladesh will organise 'Annual Sports and Spring Carnival 2020 on February 29.
The daylong event will continue from 8:00am to 5:00pm, according to a press release.
The festival will be held at Badda's Satarkul area adjacent to United International University. It is an initiative to promote outdoor recreation. After a sports competition, the children and guardians will get to enjoy the day visiting different stalls (by both upcoming entrepreneurs and veteran businesses), playing games, tasting a variety of food and drinks, shopping for clothing, toys, books and others.
Visitors will also get to meet the people behind CMIS and find out more about the academic structure of the school.



