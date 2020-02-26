Video
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020
172 students to get Prime Minister Gold Medal

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
City Desk

A total of 172 meritorious students from public and private universities will be awarded "Prime Minister Gold Medal 2018" for their academic achievements.
The award giving ceremony under the auspices of University Grants Commission (UGC) will be held on Wednesday at Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a press release on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to be the chief guest at the prize giving ceremony.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will be present on the occasion as special guest.
UGC Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah will preside over the ceremony.
The students (84 male and 88 female students) from 36 universities, who secured the highest marks/CGPA in their faculties, will get the Prime Minister Gold Medal.
A total of 163 students were awarded the Prime Minister Gold Medal in 2017.
Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, and UGC Member Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain will be present on the stage at the time.
Besides, ministers, secretaries, former UGC chairman, present and former members of UGC, Vice-Chancellors from public and private universities, educationists and high officials from the PMO, Ministry of Education, and UGCwill be present on the occasion, among others.


