Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:27 AM
Jakarta flooded again this year

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020

JAKARTA, Feb 25: Torrential rain flooded Indonesia's overpopulated capital on Tuesday for the second time this year, paralyzing wide areas and prompting rescue workers to evacuate people by boat from murky, brown waterways.
Jakarta was hit by some of the heaviest rain since records began at the beginning of the year, causing floods that killed more than 60 people and displaced about 175,000. Several other minor floods have hit different parts of the city since.
Indonesia's weather agency linked the rains to tropical cyclones, but the agency head also said such extreme weather events were happening with greater intensity and more frequently.    -REUTERS



