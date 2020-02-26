

Weinstein convicted of sex assault

The 67-year-old was remanded in New York's notorious Rikers Island jail after the jury of seven men and five women found the once powerful Hollywood producer guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

However, he left Rikers Monday evening and was admitted to Bellevue Hospital Centre in Manhattan for chest pains, his spokesperson told AFP.

Oscar-winner Weinstein, whose films include "Shakespeare In Love," was found not guilty of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault, charges that could have seen him jailed for life.

But he faces up to 29 years in prison on the two felony convictions. -AFP















