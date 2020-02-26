Video
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:27 AM
Iran deputy health minister has coronavirus, death toll hits 15

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

TEHRAN, Feb 25: Iran's deputy health minister has been infected with the new coronavirus, a ministry official said on Tuesday, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic.
"The coronavirus test for Mr Harirchi, the deputy health minister who was on the front lines combating the coronavirus, was positive," Alireza Vahabzadeh, a media adviser to the health minister, said in a tweet.
Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a press conference on Monday with government spokesman Ali Rabiei.
At the conference, Harirchi denied a lawmaker's claim that 50 people have died from the virus in the Shiite shrine city of Qom, saying he would "resign" if the number proves true.
Coronavirus claimed three more lives in Iran, taking the country's overall death toll to 15, as President Hassan Rouhani called for calm Tuesday and teams were deployed to disinfect public spaces.
The Islamic republic has been hit by the deadliest coronavirus outbreak by far outside China.
Its neighbours have imposed travel restrictions and strict quarantine measures after reporting their first cases in recent days -- mostly in people with links to Iran.
The United Arab Emirates was the latest to clamp down on Tuesday, halting all passenger and cargo flights to and from Iran, a similar move to other surrounding countries including Armenia, Kuwait, Iraq and Turkey.    -AFP


