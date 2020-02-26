Assange stripped naked and handcuffed, lawyer tells court





Assange faces charges under the US Espionage Act for the 2010 release of a trove of files detailing the realities of US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"Yesterday, Mr Assange was handcuffed 11 times, stripped naked twice at Belmarsh and put in five separate holding cells," his lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said on Tuesday.

He warned that Assange's treatment could "impinge on these proceedings" and asked judge Vanessa Baraitser to give "an indication to prison authorities" that the regime should be relaxed.

Baraitser said it was a matter for prison officials, saying she did not have the authority to instruct them on how to treat detainees.

She added that she would expect Assange to be treated fairly and like anyone else. -AFP



















