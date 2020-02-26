Video
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020
South Carolina Democratic Primary

Final opportunity for Biden, others to get nomination

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Feb 25: Democrats take the stage for a debate in South Carolina on Tuesday in what could be the final opportunity for Joe Biden and the party's other presidential candidates to halt Bernie Sanders' drive to the nomination.
The 78-year-old senator from Vermont is in pole position heading into South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday.
Sanders finished in a virtual tie with former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg in the first nominating contest, in Iowa, and then went on to win in the next states to vote -- New Hampshire and Nevada.
Seven candidates will take part in the debate beginning at 8:00 pm in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday night (0100 GMT Wednesday), the 10th debate of the campaign cycle.
Besides Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, media magnate Michael Bloomberg and billionaire Tom Steyer will also be on the stage.
Bloomberg, 78, will be looking to rebound from his disastrous performance in his first debate and prove that he is a credible, moderate alternative to the leftist Sanders.
Biden, 77, has also been staking out the centre and will be hoping to bounce back from his dismal performance in Iowa and New Hampshire, where he finished fourth and fifth respectively.
The former vice president came in second in the Nevada caucuses, but with 20.2 percent, he was well behind Sanders' 46.8 percent.
Biden has been counting on his strong support among African-American voters in South Carolina to recharge his flagging campaign.
But Sanders has been surging in the polls in the southern state in recent weeks and Biden's lead there has dwindled to single digits.    -AFP


