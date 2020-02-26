Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump



US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spray rose petals to pay tribute at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi on February 25. photo : AFP

On the violence in Delhi, President Trump said it was "up to India" "We did talk about religious freedom. The PM said he wants people to have religious freedom.

They have worked really hard on it. I heard about the individual attacks but I did not discuss it. It is up to India," said Trump.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump once again talked about mediating between India and Pakistan, saying: "India and Pakistan are working on their problem. My relationship with both PMs is strong. Anything I can do to mediate, I will."

President Trump made the comments in response to a question on terrorism from Pakistani soil.

"Kashmir has been a thorn in very many sides," said the American President.

Trump stressed on India-US trade deal and praised Modi saying, ''You have a very special Prime Minister, he really knows what he is doing", on Day 2 of his maiden visit to India. The US President said that India-US will work together against terrorism and together both the countries are making all possible efforts towards it. President Trump also interacted with business leaders in Delhi after which he addressed media at a press conference held in the US Embassy.

The US President was given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan after which he went to Rajghat along with First Lady Melania to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. In the evening, President Trump will take part in the grand dinner programme being organised in the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Trump had made similar offers last year. India had categorically rejected the offer to mediate. In one instance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a joint media interaction with Trump had said that Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter and India would not like a third-party mediation.

The Davos meeting between Trump and Khan was the third one-on-one meeting between the two leaders in less than a year. It was attended by delegations from both sides as they discussed issues relating to regional security, Afghan peace process, US-Iran tension and Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan raised the issue of Kashmir and referred to revoking Article 370 ending special status of Jammu and Kashmir and sought intervention of Trump in particular and international community in general.

"Of course India, it is a big issue for us and Pakistan as a sovereign nation. And we always hope that the US would play its part in solving it. Because no other country can," Khan said.

The US has recently warmed up to Pakistan in the backdrop of rising tension with Iran. It cleared some funds for Pakistan and started military training programmes halted in 2018. This was welcomed by the military establishment in Rawalpindi.

However, remarks made especially by Trump at the Davos meeting ahead of his India visit slated for later this year did not go down well with the government. Trump has used various forms of the word "mediation", "arbitration", "intervention" at least seven times in the past.

The first offer was in July 2019, when Imran Khan was visiting Washington DC. "If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump had said, in response to Khan's appeal to use his good offices.

He repeated the same on August 1 when confronted by journalists after a strong reaction from India. "If they wanted somebody to intervene or to help them," he had said.

On August 21 he said, "I think we are helping the situation but there are tremendous problems between those two countries... and I will do the best I can to meditate or do something." -NDTV, TNN





























NEW DELHI, Feb 25: US President Donald Trump, asked today about the violence in parts of Delhi over citizenship law protests and religious freedom, said he had discussion it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "he wants people to have religious freedom".On the violence in Delhi, President Trump said it was "up to India" "We did talk about religious freedom. The PM said he wants people to have religious freedom.They have worked really hard on it. I heard about the individual attacks but I did not discuss it. It is up to India," said Trump.Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump once again talked about mediating between India and Pakistan, saying: "India and Pakistan are working on their problem. My relationship with both PMs is strong. Anything I can do to mediate, I will."President Trump made the comments in response to a question on terrorism from Pakistani soil."Kashmir has been a thorn in very many sides," said the American President.Trump stressed on India-US trade deal and praised Modi saying, ''You have a very special Prime Minister, he really knows what he is doing", on Day 2 of his maiden visit to India. The US President said that India-US will work together against terrorism and together both the countries are making all possible efforts towards it. President Trump also interacted with business leaders in Delhi after which he addressed media at a press conference held in the US Embassy.The US President was given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan after which he went to Rajghat along with First Lady Melania to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. In the evening, President Trump will take part in the grand dinner programme being organised in the Rashtrapati Bhawan.Trump had made similar offers last year. India had categorically rejected the offer to mediate. In one instance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a joint media interaction with Trump had said that Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter and India would not like a third-party mediation.The Davos meeting between Trump and Khan was the third one-on-one meeting between the two leaders in less than a year. It was attended by delegations from both sides as they discussed issues relating to regional security, Afghan peace process, US-Iran tension and Jammu and Kashmir.Khan raised the issue of Kashmir and referred to revoking Article 370 ending special status of Jammu and Kashmir and sought intervention of Trump in particular and international community in general."Of course India, it is a big issue for us and Pakistan as a sovereign nation. And we always hope that the US would play its part in solving it. Because no other country can," Khan said.The US has recently warmed up to Pakistan in the backdrop of rising tension with Iran. It cleared some funds for Pakistan and started military training programmes halted in 2018. This was welcomed by the military establishment in Rawalpindi.However, remarks made especially by Trump at the Davos meeting ahead of his India visit slated for later this year did not go down well with the government. Trump has used various forms of the word "mediation", "arbitration", "intervention" at least seven times in the past.The first offer was in July 2019, when Imran Khan was visiting Washington DC. "If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump had said, in response to Khan's appeal to use his good offices.He repeated the same on August 1 when confronted by journalists after a strong reaction from India. "If they wanted somebody to intervene or to help them," he had said.On August 21 he said, "I think we are helping the situation but there are tremendous problems between those two countries... and I will do the best I can to meditate or do something." -NDTV, TNN