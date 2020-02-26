Video
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:26 AM
UN calls for ‘two state’ solution to be respected in ME

Netanyahu pledges 3,500 settler homes in West Bank

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 25: The UN Security Council made a rare show of unity on Monday when it called on all parties to maintain their support for a two state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
"Council Members reiterated their support for a negotiated two state solution ... where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders," said a statement released by Belgium, which holds the rotating presidency, and supported by all 14 other members, including the United States.
"All parties should refrain from undermining the viability of the two states solution in order to maintain the prospects for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace," the statement added, an allusion to Israel's recent threat to build thousands more homes in East Jerusalem, in an area claimed by the Palestinians.
The council also "stressed the need to exert collective efforts to launch credible negotiations on all final status issues" and expressed "grave concern about acts of violence against civilians." The statement came after two days of rising tensions in the region after the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad fired rockets at Israel, following the killing of three of its members in the Gaza Strip and Syria.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to build 3,500 new settler homes in a super-sensitive area of the occupied West Bank, just a week before a tight general election.
"I gave immediate instructions for a permit to deposit (plans) for the construction of 3,500 units in E1," Netanyahu said. The international community has warned repeatedly that Jewish settlement construction in the E1 corridor would cut the West Bank in two and compromise the contiguity of a future Palestinian state.
"We are building Jerusalem and Jerusalem's outskirts," Netanyahu said at a conference in remarks relayed by a spokesman.
In 2013, Netanyahu had vetoed construction in the E1 corridor in the face of UN, EU and US pressure.
The move to advance new homes were praised by the Yesha Council, a settler lobby group, which noted that plans for homes there have existed since 2004.    -AFP


