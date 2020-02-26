Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:26 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Mahathir proposes ‘unity government’, opposition parties call for polls

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25: Malaysia's Mahathir Mohammed is trying to form a national unity government under his personal authority, drawing together rival parties, political sources said on Tuesday, following his shock resignation as prime minister.
Opposition parties called for elections and declined to support any unity government under interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. "We are calling for parliament to be dissolved and let the people decide," Annuar Musa, a member of the United Malays National Organisation told a joint news conference with three other opposition parties.  "Anything that goes against established principles invites instability."
The world's oldest government leader at 94, Mahathir stepped down on Monday, but Malaysia's king immediately named him interim prime minister, which lets him retain the authority of a permanent leader.
The move effectively shattered a fragile coalition Mahathir had formed with old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72, to win a 2018 election on an anti-graft platform. It also appeared to nullify Mahathir's promise to eventually hand power to Anwar.
Mahathir proposed the idea of a grand coalition at meetings on Tuesday with leaders of major political parties, including Anwar and those he defeated in the election, four political sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Meanwhile, having proven herself an adept political operator during her husband Anwar Ibrahim's controversial incarceration, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is being put forward as an ideal candidate to lead the country
In addition to having Mahathir's trust, Wan Azizah has a warm personality and few political enemies, which would make her a good choice for building a new ruling coalition should it become necessary. Earlier this month, she was declared president of the Pakatan Harapan pact under now-chairman Mahathir Mohamad.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jakarta flooded again this year
Last Soviet marshal dies
Weinstein convicted of sex assault
Iran deputy health minister has coronavirus, death toll hits 15
Assange stripped naked and handcuffed, lawyer tells court
Hillary calls Trump ‘danger to democracy’
Final opportunity for Biden, others to get nomination
Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft