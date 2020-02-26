Mahathir proposes ‘unity government’, opposition parties call for polls





Opposition parties called for elections and declined to support any unity government under interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. "We are calling for parliament to be dissolved and let the people decide," Annuar Musa, a member of the United Malays National Organisation told a joint news conference with three other opposition parties. "Anything that goes against established principles invites instability."

The world's oldest government leader at 94, Mahathir stepped down on Monday, but Malaysia's king immediately named him interim prime minister, which lets him retain the authority of a permanent leader.

The move effectively shattered a fragile coalition Mahathir had formed with old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72, to win a 2018 election on an anti-graft platform. It also appeared to nullify Mahathir's promise to eventually hand power to Anwar.

Mahathir proposed the idea of a grand coalition at meetings on Tuesday with leaders of major political parties, including Anwar and those he defeated in the election, four political sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Meanwhile, having proven herself an adept political operator during her husband Anwar Ibrahim's controversial incarceration, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is being put forward as an ideal candidate to lead the country

In addition to having Mahathir's trust, Wan Azizah has a warm personality and few political enemies, which would make her a good choice for building a new ruling coalition should it become necessary. Earlier this month, she was declared president of the Pakatan Harapan pact under now-chairman Mahathir Mohamad. -REUTERS

























KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25: Malaysia's Mahathir Mohammed is trying to form a national unity government under his personal authority, drawing together rival parties, political sources said on Tuesday, following his shock resignation as prime minister.Opposition parties called for elections and declined to support any unity government under interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. "We are calling for parliament to be dissolved and let the people decide," Annuar Musa, a member of the United Malays National Organisation told a joint news conference with three other opposition parties. "Anything that goes against established principles invites instability."The world's oldest government leader at 94, Mahathir stepped down on Monday, but Malaysia's king immediately named him interim prime minister, which lets him retain the authority of a permanent leader.The move effectively shattered a fragile coalition Mahathir had formed with old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72, to win a 2018 election on an anti-graft platform. It also appeared to nullify Mahathir's promise to eventually hand power to Anwar.Mahathir proposed the idea of a grand coalition at meetings on Tuesday with leaders of major political parties, including Anwar and those he defeated in the election, four political sources with knowledge of the matter said.Meanwhile, having proven herself an adept political operator during her husband Anwar Ibrahim's controversial incarceration, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is being put forward as an ideal candidate to lead the countryIn addition to having Mahathir's trust, Wan Azizah has a warm personality and few political enemies, which would make her a good choice for building a new ruling coalition should it become necessary. Earlier this month, she was declared president of the Pakatan Harapan pact under now-chairman Mahathir Mohamad. -REUTERS