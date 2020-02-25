Now DU, RU won’t follow uniform entry test





As per the decision taken by the two universities they will follow their existing rules and guidance in enrolling students.

The decisions came from separate academic council meetings of those universities.

The Academic Council Meeting of DU was held at the Senate Building of the university with DU Vice

Chancellor Prof M Akhtaruzzman in the chair.

The final decision will come out of the syndicate meeting of DU scheduled to be held today.

Confirming the matter DU Teachers' Association President Prof ASM Maksud Kamal said, "The University will enroll students following the existing rules like before,"









He also said the decision was taken unanimously as most of members of the council opposed holding admission test under any unified admission test system based on prevailing traditional unique system of the university.

On January 23, the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to introduce a uniform entry test in all public universities across the country from the academic year 2020-21, aiming to reduce the plight of the admission-seekers and their guardians.

The idea of a centralised test has long been in discussion as admission seekers as well as their guardians face hassles every year when they prepare for separate admission tests at multiple universities in different parts of the country.

