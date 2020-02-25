BD sees sharp decline in child malnutrition: Survey





One of the most positive developments was a sharp decline in chronic malnutrition as measured by stunting levels, which fell to 28 per cent in 2019 from 42 per cent in 2013.

These findings of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2019, conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and UNICEF, were revealed on Monday, read a press release.

Figures also shows that all child mortality rates (neonatal, post-neonatal, infant and under-five) have had a downward trend in Bangladesh over the last 30 years.

Other findings include increase in availability of drinking water; better access to and use of toilets; increase in the net attendance of children in primary and secondary schools; and increase in birth registration, which ensures a child's right to an identity.

At the same time, more rapid "progress with quality" is required for Bangladesh to continue as a thriving middle-income country.

The issues such as the quality of education and drinking water, the battle against child marriage and violence against children continue to be highly prevalent protection issues.

Violent disciplining of children also remains alarmingly high. According to the survey report, nine out of ten children under 15 are subjected to some form of violent disciplining by their parents or other caregivers.

A great deal has been achieved to improve children lives between the 2012-2013 MICS and the 2019 MICS. However, more needs to be done quickly if Bangladesh is to achieve its ambitious UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

It is critical to break gender stereotypes and transform social norms that perpetuate gender inequality, it said.

It also added that Bangladesh cannot wait to invest in its children and youth if it is to reap the benefits of the demographic dividend. The country has only 11 years to go before this unique window of opportunity closes. It is essential to increase investment to strengthen systems and to build structures and capacities to accelerate the SDGs in Bangladesh.

















