Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   



Jubo Mahila League's suspended leader Shamima Nur Papiya is being taken to a Dhaka court on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Raiding two flats of Papiya at Indira Road in the city's Farmgate and also a presidential suite at a five-star hotel, RAB recovered around Tk 58 lakh in cash.

Apart from the lavish flats in Dhaka, Papiya, 28, and Sumon, 38, a former Chhatra League leader, possesses two more flats and two plots of land worth

around Tk 2 crore in Narsingdi and several luxury cars, RAB sources said.

Apart from running the illicit sex trade, Papiya and Sumon made their fortune by lobbying in the recruitments of various government organisations, supplying illegal gas connections and issuing licences of CNG pump stations, RAB said and added that they were also involved in arms running and drugs trade.

The couple seemed to have made a hefty amount in a short period of time, and RAB said they could not find any proof of legal income.

"They had an investment of Tk one crore in a car showroom in FDC Gate in Dhaka and Tk 40 lakh in KMC Car Wash and Auto Solution in Narsingdi," Lt Col Shafi Ullah said at the briefing.

Sources in the law enforcement agency said Papiya and her husband made a huge amount by lobbying in the recruitment of various government organisations, using their political connections.

"As of now, RAB has found proof of their involvement in embezzling Tk 11 lakh for recruitment of police sub-inspectors, Tk 35 lakh for supplying gas connections to a factory and Tk 29 lakh for issuing licences of CNG pump stations," the RAB official added.

RAB said Papiya's husband is a businessman and helped his wife in her illegal activities. He also owns a bar in Thailand and spent most of his time there.

"Sumon was accused in the murder of a poura commissioner in 2001 and continued his criminal activities there," the RAB official said, adding that Papiya and Sumon later moved to Dhaka where they were "blessed" by a ruling party MP. "Although her yearly income from the automobile business is Tk 19 lakh, record says she paid over Tk 2.5 lakh a day only at the bar of a posh hotel in Dhaka," the official said. RAB also got information about several of their bank accounts.

Besides, Papiya and her husband Sumon took huge sums of money for jobs in the railway and police service.

According to the RAB, there was evidence against Papiya and her husband, Sumon, of accepting Tk 1 lakh in connection with a job in the railway and police SI, Tk 1 lakh for illegal gas connection to a factory, Tk 2 lakh for licensing a CNG pump. Apart from this, it has been reported that Papiya earned billion of taka from the Narsingdi area through various crimes including extortion, drugs and arms trade.

According to the legal income, Papiya's annual income is only Tk 1 lakh. However, she paid Hotel Westin Tk 3 crore in the last three months as hotel bill.

























