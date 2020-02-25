AL closed door meeting held





The meeting formulated the process of election campaign to ensure victory of Rezaul Karim Chowdhury nominated by Awami League to contest in the CCC mayoral election slated to be held on March 29 next.

Presidium Member of AL Engineer Mosharraf Hussain MP, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury MP, Organising Secretary Ahmed Hussain, Wasika Khan MP, Aminul Islam, Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, presidents and general secretaries of Chattogram district North, South and City units of Awami League including incumbent Mayor AJM Nasiruddin attended the meeting.

The meeting was held to discuss the ways and means to win the ensuing CCC elections. All the leaders vowed to work hard together for the victory of AL Mayor Nominee Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, AL nominee Rezaul Karim Chowdhury visited the mazar of Maizbhander Sharif at Fatikchhari on Monday.

He was accompanied by other senior party leaders and offered fateha at the Mazar of Maizbhander Sharif.

Earlier, Awami League nominated its local leader Rezaul Karim Chowdhury to run for the office of Chattogram mayor ending AJM Nasir Uddin's hopes for reelection.

Rezaul is a JointSsecretary of the party's Chattogram Metropolitan unit, of which Nasir is General Secretary.

For the contest in the Party Chief Sheikh Hasina chose Rezaul Karim Chowdhury as a candidate for the Mayoral post of CCC.

Freedom fighter Rezaul, a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, is a member of the influential Bahaddar family at Bahaddarhat in the city.



















