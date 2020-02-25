Actor Salman Shah killed self 24 yrs ago, PBI confirms  





PBI chief Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Banaj Kumar Majumder disclosed the findings of the probe report during a media briefing at the PBI headquarters at Dhanmondi in the capital on Monday.

No proof was found even

after a third investigation into the case to substantiate that actor Salman Shah was murdered, according to PBI.

The actor who rose to fame two decades ago had 'committed suicide', says the PBI report to be submitted.

His romantic relationship with film star Shabnur led to a domestic dispute and the stress he suffered from staying away from his mother due to his wife Samira, made Salman Shah take the drastic step, DIG Banaj Kumar said and added Salman was found dead in his Eskaton Road residence on September 6 in 1996.

His family raised objections when an accidental death case was filed. The Criminal Investigation Department or CID recorded the incident as an act of "suicide" in its report in 1997 and a judicial investigation report in 2014 called it an "accidental death."

"Salman was self-destructive, used to write letters in blood, took excessive amount of pills, and also drank savlon, which contributed to his eventual suicide," said the PBI chief.

Neela Chowdhury, Salman's mother, objected to both reports and the investigation into the case was shifted to the PBI.

The PBI has interrogated 44 people, including Salman's former wife Samira, since it took over the case in December 2016, said Banaj Kumar. The court recorded statements of 10 of them. PBI prepared a 600-page dossier based on its investigation and will submit the report to the court on Tuesday.

"The PBI reached the conclusion considering the statements of all people and all testimonies during the investigation. No proof was found to substantiate that he was killed."

His father Kamaruddin Chowdhury filed an unnatural death case with Ramna police. Later, Kamaruddin applied to turn it into a murder case alleging that his son was murdered.

Finally, on August 3 in 2014, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Emdadul Haque submitted a judicial probe report before the court stating that he found no evidence of the actor being killed and opined that Salman had committed suicide.

On July 9 in 2014, the court submitted the probe report where the magistrate said he found no evidence of the actor being killed and opined that Salman Shah committed suicide. Salman's mother has always insisted her son was murdered.



















