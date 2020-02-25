Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:14 AM
Home Front Page

Papiya, husband on 15-day remand

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

Expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya was on Monday placed on a 15-day remand in three cases related to illegal arms, drugs and counterfeit notes.
Her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon was also placed on a 15-day remand in the three cases. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka, passed the order.
Besides, two accomplices of Papiya were placed on a five-day remand in a case filed over possessing counterfeit
notes. They are Shabbir Khandaker and Sheikh Tayeba. Police produced the four, including Papiya, before the CMM's court in the afternoon.
Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman passed the order in the case filed under The Special Powers Act after Inspector Kaikobad Kazi of Airport Police, also investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced Papiya and three others before the court with a ten-day remand plea.
Later, Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinoor Rahman issued a ten-day remand in arms and drugs cases after Sub-Inspector Shudangsu Sarkar of  Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station , also the investigation officer (IO) of the cases, prayed for a ten-day remand in each case.
Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul and APP Azad Rahman pleaded for remand prayer. On the other hand, Advocate Iltutmish Sawdagar and Advocate Kalim Mridha defended the accused in the court.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-1 arrested Papiya and the three others from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday.
 The elite crime busting agency members recovered seven passports, Tk 2, 12,270, fake note of Tk 25,600, USD 11,481, Sri Lankan 420 rupee, Indian 301 rupee and two debit cards from their possessions.
RAB later raided Papiya's Farmgate flats and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor, Tk 58, 41,000 in cash, credit and debit cards of different banks from there.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Now DU, RU won’t follow uniform entry test
BD sees sharp decline in child malnutrition: Survey
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
AL closed door meeting held
Actor Salman Shah killed self 24 yrs ago, PBI confirms  
Mahathir quits but asked to stay as interim PM
‘Namaste Trump’: Modi holds huge rally for US president


Latest News
Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui to 10yrs
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off
Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as gold soars
BGB to observe Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday
Md Eunusur Rahman new DSE chairman
PM launches book on speeches of Bangabandhu
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Mar 22
Most Read News
Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid
GP asked to pay another Tk 1,000cr by 3 months
Shawn Mendes working on new album
Papiya, 3 others put on 15 days' remand in 3 cases
Israeli army says strikes Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza
RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman
Global spread of coronavirus raises pandemic fears
Dhakaites dealing with hazardous air
Salman Shah committed suicide over family feud: PBI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft