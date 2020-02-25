Papiya, husband on 15-day remand





Her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon was also placed on a 15-day remand in the three cases. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka, passed the order.

Besides, two accomplices of Papiya were placed on a five-day remand in a case filed over possessing counterfeit

notes. They are Shabbir Khandaker and Sheikh Tayeba. Police produced the four, including Papiya, before the CMM's court in the afternoon.

Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman passed the order in the case filed under The Special Powers Act after Inspector Kaikobad Kazi of Airport Police, also investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced Papiya and three others before the court with a ten-day remand plea.

Later, Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinoor Rahman issued a ten-day remand in arms and drugs cases after Sub-Inspector Shudangsu Sarkar of Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station , also the investigation officer (IO) of the cases, prayed for a ten-day remand in each case.

Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul and APP Azad Rahman pleaded for remand prayer. On the other hand, Advocate Iltutmish Sawdagar and Advocate Kalim Mridha defended the accused in the court.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-1 arrested Papiya and the three others from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday.

The elite crime busting agency members recovered seven passports, Tk 2, 12,270, fake note of Tk 25,600, USD 11,481, Sri Lankan 420 rupee, Indian 301 rupee and two debit cards from their possessions.

RAB later raided Papiya's Farmgate flats and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor, Tk 58, 41,000 in cash, credit and debit cards of different banks from there.



















