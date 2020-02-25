EC plans to provide smart cards to 4 crore minors





The EC has also initiated to enrol expatriates voters of 40 countries on the voter list under the project giving smart cards to them.

In this regard, the EC has taken a project under 'Preparing Voter List and National Identity Card Distribution Infrastructure Development' which has been sent to the Planning Commission for approval.

"We have sent a proposals about providing temporary NID cards among four crore children those who are 10-17 years old and enrolling expatriates voters in the voter list," a senior official of the EC told the Daily Observer.

The project cost is estimated of Tk 2055 crore which will come from the government exchequer, he added.

The main activities of the project are producing smart and personalisation of cards. Minor children will get NID cards and expatriates voters will be enlisted on the voter list and get NID cards also.

The EC will implement the project from January 2020 to December 2024.

The Project Evaluation Committee

(PEC) of the Planning Commission has cleared the project. It would be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) soon.

About the project, member of Physical Infrastructure of Planning Commission Abul Kalam Azad said, "We have cleared the project of providing NID cards to minors of 10-17 years of old."

Those are 10-17 years of old would cast their votes when they will turn 18 years old, he said, adding that but they would get NID cards through implementation of the project. The main target of the project is 60 lakh children would get NID cards every year, he said.

According to the EC, 95 lakh new voters have been added in last two years.

Meanwhile, the country has around 104.15 million voters now - over 52.5 million males and about 51.65 million females.

According to the project, the EC will procure three crore blank cards, scanning machines, personalising cards, laptops other necessary equipments. 193 teams will works for implementing the project.















