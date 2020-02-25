SC asks GP to pay BTRC Tk 1,000cr more within May





Regulatory Commission (BTRC). A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after hearing a civil review petition filed by GP, seeking review of the court's earlier order.

The apex court gave the directive a day after the country's leading mobile phone operator deposited Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC following a Supreme Court order that asked GP to pay Tk 2,000 crore out of the Tk 12,579.95 crore dues.

Senior lawyers AM Amin Uddin and Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury appeared in the hearing for GP while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state and Khandaker Reza-E-Raquib stood for the BTRC.

On February 20, the Appellate Division issued an order asking GP to pay Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC by February 24, when GP prayed to pay Tk 575 crore in 12 equal instalments.

While hearing on the review petition on Monday, GP's lawyer AM Aminuddin sought another six months to pay the remaining Tk 1000 crore to BTRC after submitting the pay-slip to the apex court.

He told that the five-month deadline fixed by the High Court for another telecom operator, Robi, to pay Tk 1380 crore to BTRC in `unpaid bills' when seeking the extension.

Then Chief Justice said 'We are granting three months. If GP does not pay the money by that time, the High Court's halt on the BTRC's audit claim will be lifted.'

Then SC grants three-month time for the payment of the next instalment.





















